Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Jared’s plan; Cory’s mistake

As we get more and more into day 31 in the Big Brother 25 house, the plan starts to become all the more clear. The new Head of Household is Jared, and he has cemented his plan for the week more than ever before. Will things stay as they currently are, though? That’s where the game starts to become a bit hairy.

At the moment (and as confirmed in a chat between Jared and Cirie), he wants to nominate Cameron and Red for eviction. At the time of this writing, he is confirming that even further to Red, noting that Cameron has already thrown him under the bus by suggesting he’s okay to go up as a pawn to get him out of the game. This means that Cameron’s HoH reign really was a total waste, and also made him a bigger target at the same time.

All things considered, this should be an easy and predictable week … unless something crazy happens with the Veto. America could end up being a replacement nominee and if she goes up there, things could get messier. There is a lot of dirt out there about her, and even her closest ally in Cory has thrown some dirt on her distrusting Cirie over to Izzy. Cory’s biggest mistake in the game is that he thinks that Izzy is self-interested and won’t just tell Cirie everything. This could all crater his game eventually, just like Jag being too trusting of Matt could at some point, also.

If you are the likes of Jag, Blue, America, or even Red if he survives, what you really need to do the next few days is quietly build up some sort of resistance to Cirie’s group. Last night Jag and Blue realized that there is virtually no way she gets evicted if she gets nominated, and they are aware that she is controlling the house. Yet, with Jared in power, you have to be careful about what you say and when you say it … especially before the nominees are named.

How do you think this week will shape out on Big Brother 25?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

