Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The new HoH’s early plan (day 30)

As we close out day 30 within the Big Brother 25 house tonight, let’s spend at least a moment or two discussing what the plan seems to be for the week.

First of all, a quick reminder that Jared won HoH! Since Jag did not get evicted, everything has reset — Cameron had a chance to compete again for power, but was one of the first people out. To make matters worse for him, he seems to be the primary target for eviction.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

So how messy are things going to get here? Well, it seems like the plan is to just make Cameron comfortable while he goes on the block with Red, thinking that his fellow “Chiller” is actually the target for the week. That’s not the case. He’s easy to get out since Jared can do so without getting too much blood on his hands. Meanwhile, Jared also gets something on his resume, which he clearly wants.

The aftermath of Jag staying

It feels like he’s still trying to figure out what happened with the vote, but Cirie (of course) told him that it was America and Cory who backed out and didn’t want to do it. Does he believe her? This is where things get a little bit dodgy, given that if he says something to America / Cory about it and it gets back to Cirie, she could tell Jared to nominate Jag and just get him out again. If we were Jag, we’d use this second chance to hold onto information and not spread things around as fast.

For the record, we should note further that Cirie and Izzy both seem to be trying to position America and Cory as future targets, and we imagine that this is going to keep happening. Cory has tired to distance himself from America a little bit with Izzy, but we tend to think it’s more him trying to be seen as his own person.

Related – Get some more news on Jag being saved!

What do you think Jared’s plan will be this week on Big Brother 25?

Be sure to share now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







