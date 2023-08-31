Hijack season 2 renewal odds grow after latest achievement

Just in case you needed more reason to think a Hijack season 2 is coming, we have it for you here.

According to a report from TVLine, the Idris Elba airplane drama has now become just the second Apple TV+ series ever (after Ted Lasso, of course) to crack Nielsen’s top ten streaming charts in terms of total minutes viewed. The seven-episode first seven season, for the week of July 31, managed to generate 357 million minutes viewed. While this is in no way close to Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer — which generated 1.7 billion minutes the same week — it is still very impressive for a service that doesn’t have the same numbers in general.

So should this expedite a season 2 renewal? Sure, but things are only going to move so fast for a handful of clear reasons. First and foremost, remember the fact here that Hijack ended in a way where most of the loose ends were tied up. If there is another season, the creative team has to get back together with another idea — that is hard to do in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that are going on. Things are, after all, complicated and will be for a while.

Also, Idris Elba is a busy guy! Even after the strikes are over, he may have some other projects lined up. We do think that we are going to see Sam Nelson tackle another disaster at some point in the future, but there is no real timetable on it. Instead, our feeling is that it will be either 2025 or even 2026 before we see something more.

Let’s just make it clear once more here: We’ll take however much Hijack that the streamer wants to give us. Season 1 proved to be one of the most entertaining programs out of anything all summer. Why wouldn’t want a little bit more?

