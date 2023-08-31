The Afterparty season 2 episode 10 (finale): The major loose end

As we get ourselves prepared for The Afterparty season 2 finale on Apple TV+, let’s have a chat about loose ends. Or, to be more specific, what the biggest loose end appears to be at the time of this writing. Is it tied to Edgar’s death? Maybe, but it is certainly tied to some sort of secret.

After all, it is important to remember the following: Hannah and Grace have talked already about a secret that they share, one that did not come through in the stories that they told Danner and Aniq about a little bit earlier this season, this is something that we are still waiting for more information about, and we tend to think the finale has to address this! Now, we recognize that Isabel has already accused Grace of being the killer in front of the police, but that does not make it true.

So are there any other unresolved issues to think about here? Well, given the fact that Vivian and Zoe are both referenced in the title, it is fair to imagine that one or both of them knows something more than they’ve led on — which would be super-awkward if it is Zoe, given that for most of the season, Aniq has faced a lot of internal pressure to not suspect anyone in her family. It is possible that Vivian did something here to protect the possible secret that Feng is not Grace’s father, but is there another, mystery motive still out here?

This is where, at least for now, most roads do lead back to Sebastian. Given that he is the one who called the cops, it is a reasonable argument to make that he wanted to just see someone arrested before any more of the past is pieced together. That has to make him our #1 suspect for now.

Could we be wrong?

Absolutely, and in some ways it is more fun if we are! We just hope that, no matter what way the rest of the series goes, it wraps up in some particularly surprising manner.

