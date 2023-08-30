The Afterparty season 2 episode 10 (finale): ‘Vivian and Zoe’

After what you see tonight on Apple TV+, do you want to get some more information now all about The Afterparty season 2 episode 10? This is the epic finale and with that in mind, there is one thing we especially hope to get here: Answers. Are we going to finally learn who killed Edgar? We sure hope so!

The first thing that we should note here is rather simple: The title of “Vivian and Zoe.” We are actually going to get two separate stories over the course of the same installment! What does this mean? Well, things could be a little bit scattershot and chaotic, but that makes some sense given that they are two of the only main characters without much of a spotlight so far.

Below, you can check out the full The Afterparty season 2 episode 10 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

Alternating between campy horror and 80’s soap opera, Zoe and her mother fill in the remaining blanks of Edgar’s murder.

Obviously, we anticipate that there will be some sort of closure here at the end of the finale, but is the table also going to be set for a season 3 at the same exact time? Well, it is a fair thing to wonder at this point. Given that this show requires a separate case to get a third season really going, we aren’t sure that this can be fully set up at this point. Even still, we tend to think that we can at least get Aniq and some other characters in a pretty interesting spot.

In the end, let’s just hope that the end of this story makes some sense, and it manages to surprise us — much in the same way that the end of season 1 did.

