The Afterparty season 3: Will it be renewed at Apple TV+?

As we start to inch closer to the end of The Afterparty season 2 over at Apple TV+, why not talk about a season 3? Can you expect it?

Well, at the time of this writing, we can go ahead and confirm further that nothing has been decided here about the future of the show. Yet, isn’t there a reason for hope? The comedy has been routinely in one of the streaming service’s top five shows over the course of the past several weeks, and we do think it has a pretty sizable following. Why doesn’t love a good, funny whodunnit to dive into?

Of course, here is the big challenge when it comes to doing another season of this show: Finding a way to make things realistic. Just remember for a moment that we’ve already seen two seasons where Aniq and Zoe just so happened to be attending an event that included a murder. How many more times can this happen? Or, does it really even matter if it keeps happening or not? It’s a great question to wonder about, even if it is pretty clear to us that this is a show that doesn’t need to make realism into a top priority. After all, consider this: The writers of Murder, She Wrote were able to feature SO MANY MURDERS in such a small community. We tend to think that The Afterparty can figure this out if they really want to.

At the end of the day, though, don’t be surprised if we don’t get a renewal here until after the WGA strike is over. There is no clear reason at all to think that this is going to be rushed.

Just know this: We hope we aren’t done in Aniq’s world. Let us hope for more opportunities in due time.

Related – Be sure to get some more information now regarding the next episode of The Afterparty

Is there any chance that we are going to see The Afterparty season 3 arrive on Apple TV+ down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







