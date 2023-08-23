The Afterparty season 2 episode 9: The last before finale

As you prepare to see The Afterparty season 2 episode 9 on Apple TV+, there are so many different things to consider!

First and foremost, though, let’s go ahead and say this: The finale is right around the corner. There are only two episodes to go and based on what we know about this show, there are going to be some enormous twists ahead.

So who is the focus of this upcoming installment? Let’s make that simple here, shall we? Finally, we are getting a chance to see the long-anticipated Isabel episode! This is a chance to learn a lot more about Edgar’s mother, and what happened to her leading up to this all-important wedding. Did she kill her own son? It’s a crazy thing to think about, but this is a crazy show. Just remember for a moment here that most of the first season revolved around a guy jealous of a former classmate’s music career.

Below, you can see the full The Afterparty season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

Launching into a ’50s psychological melodrama, Edgar’s mother details her nightmarish year since the death of her husband.

Will this episode at all make this character more likable? That is a big challenge but, of course, we are excited to see that transpire! Also, we tend to think that this episode will give us a few more answers and as a result of that, get us a little bit closer to the epic finale.

Are we getting near the end of the series altogether?

That is not confirmed at the moment, but we should note that there is no official The Afterparty season 3 renewal. As a result of that, if you love this series, we advice you to keep watching and telling many of your friends and family to do the same.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

