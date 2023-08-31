Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Eviction expectations (day 30)

The latest eviction show is happening tonight on Big Brother 25, so is the plan at this point set in stone? Let’s get into that…

As of late last night, it appeared as though Jag’s goose was largely cooked in the game — he was still trying with every fabric of his being to make something happen, and he deserves credit for that. At a certain point, though, we also felt bad for him given that he was clearly fighting a losing battle and no one was telling him the truth. It eventually started to feel like his only hope of surviving was in the event that Matt decided to play his BB Power of Invincibility on him — but we didn’t see any evidence that he wanted to do that.

So what has changed, if anything, this morning on the feeds? For now, not too much. The most insane thing to us is how Jag either doesn’t realize his goose is cooked, or he is trying to save face by being positive. The most frustrating thing from the outside looking in is his continued trust in Cirie and Izzy, and then his distrust in America, who has been the only person trying to tell him that he can’t trust what is being said. The only hope he actually has is if Matt uses his power to save him, and it is still not clear that he is going to do that.

Oddly, Cameron of all people was the voice of reason to Jag last night, telling him that if you are not getting 100% assurances from people at this point, you can’t trust it.

Our feeling towards Jag in general

We love the guy, but he’s just not great at this game. He pushes too hard, he trusts the wrong people, and he doesn’t connect on the right social levels a lot of the time. We do think Reilly winning HoH the first week hurt his game almost as much as her, but he had time to adjust and just couldn’t do it.

What do you want to see leading into the Big Brother 25 eviction show tonight?

(Photo: CBS.)

