One Piece season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

While we wait and get more news on the future of One Piece over at Netflix, is there a chance that we get a season 2? Or, is this adaptation going to follow the footsteps of another high-profile one in Cowboy Bebop?

What’s been rather interesting about the lead-up to the launch of One Piece is that all things considered, it feels like things have been relatively muted. The show has a challenge in releasing during the SAG-AFTRA strike and for at least the early portion of things, it may have to rely a lot on word-of-mouth from diehard fans.

If there is one thing that we know that we can say at this point, it is simply this: There is no official season 2, but there could still be! There is absolutely plenty of material out there that can be adapted — remember that you have both the manga and the anime out there! The challenge is just that Netflix has a particularly high threshold for shows to meet, and it can be really hard to capture the imagination and style of something in an animated form.

Odds are, Netflix will spend the next several weeks after the show’s launch trying to gauge ratings and figure out whether or not they would like to bring it back. It will be based not only on how many people check out the premiere; rather, it is how many people watch the entire season. They want to know that there is that instant demand out there for more!

If there is another batch of episodes…

Just be prepared to wait a long time in order to see them. In between the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, plus also how long it takes to make a show of this scale, we would be shocked if we saw anything at all before we get around to 2025 — and who knows? It could be even longer, depending on how Netflix is trying to scale out a lot of their releases at that time.

(Photo: Netflix.)

