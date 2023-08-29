Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5: Who is Dr. C?

We had a feeling that Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5 was going to be full of surprises, and that includes Dr. C. So, who is he? How does he impact the story moving forward?

Well, just as you would expect, not too much is known about him as of right now. However, here is what we can say for now — he clearly has some sort of connection to Jonathan, who gave him some money while Mabel and Tobert watched on.

In terms of a connection to Ben, Dr. C is a concierge doctor who stopped by here and there during production — at least according to Tobert. He saw him around fairly often, and it is fair to wonder if he administered something that caused him to almost die the night of the play.

If we had to render some sort of guess here, it is that Jonathan hired the doctor to do something to Ben, which would then allow him, as the understudy, to step into the lead role. However, doesn’t it feel a little bit obvious for this to come out at this point? We do tend to think that there is a little bit more of something going on here, and it is possible that Jonathan is using Dr. C for some other purpose.

At least for now, what the show is trying to do is open the door for a number of other possible murderers beyond just the people we know so far and that’s smart. With this doctor, though, we think of him more as a connective piece than someone who is actually going to bring us to the answer at the end of the day. With Mabel’s sleuthing skills, it is possible that she does her best to track him down pretty soon … and maybe with Tobert’s help?

