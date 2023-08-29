Only Murders in the Building season 3: Is Loretta Ben’s mom?

Tonight, Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5 delivered a story all about dates — and a big reveal from Loretta?

Well, here is some of what we learned over the course of the episode tonight. As it turns out, Meryl Streep’s character had a heated argument with Ben Glenroy prior to when he collapsed on stage, one where she referred to him as an “f—–g pig.” This is the same exact message that we saw on the mirror in Ben’s dressing room.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

So did Loretta actually write that message? That is unclear, but she did yell it at him during a confrontation about half an hour before the show. After this, Charles came in and punched him after Ben insulted him. Clearly, their bad blood lasted for a long time, and it is clear that the “stay away from her” line is probably a reference to what happened here.

Now that we’ve said all of this…

Is anything quite what it seems? As it turns out, Loretta has newspaper clippings of Ben that go back for many years, which means that she’s either had an obsession with him, or there is something else going on here. This is where we get to one of the crazier theories that we’ve got: What if Loretta is Ben’s mother who gave him up for adoption? She was a struggling actress who may not have been able to raise him, and the clippings are just her way of keeping watch over his career from afar. We could easily see that happening and it would make at least a certain amount of sense.

Or, of course, she’s involved in his death — but we do tend to think there could be something more going on here than what is at first clear.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building, including a look at what lies ahead

What did you think about the overall events of Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates in due time.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







