The Afterparty season 2 finale spoilers: Director on killer reveal

In just over a week, we are going to have a chance to see The Afterparty season 2 finale and with that, hopefully a great reveal! For most of the season we have cycled through various suspects in an effort to figure out who is responsible for Edgar’s death.

Is there a good chance that we could learn more tomorrow night? Sure, mostly because the title here is “Isabel” and supposedly, she knows who is responsible! Or, at the very least that is what she says. She could easily be lying, and that is something we’re prepared for.

No matter who the killer is or why they did it, at least it does feel like certain elements of the big reveal may come as a surprise. Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what director Tamra Davis had to say:

I really didn’t know who the killer was. I think it was only revealed to us in the final script for the finale. But I think before that, they throw so many things that it could be almost anybody. I think they do that purposely for the actors. I mean if you knew your future, sometimes the actors might act a little differently. But it was really fun in laying out who is the killer, because you really had to show how they figure it out and reconstruct the series of events for them as they present their case. And it’s not what you expect, which is really awesome.

What we are most curious about right now is if after the reveal, there will be some clues that we look back at and sake our head, wondering how it is that we didn’t pick up on them beforehand. After all, this is something that we did have a chance to see in season 1. It should have been a dead giveaway it was Yasper when we realized that he was the one who broke up the ska band in the first place, meaning that Xavier had no reason to ever help him.

