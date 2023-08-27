The Afterparty season 2 episode 9: Big cliffhanger ahead?

As we do ourselves prepared to see The Afterparty season 2 episode 9 on Apple TV+ in a matter of days, there is SO much to consider. Obviously, there is the need for answers as to who killed Edgar, but it feels almost foolish to think that we are going to get something concrete over the course of “Isabel.”

So what are we expected instead? Think in terms of some sort of jaw-dropping cliffhanger that serves one of a couple of purposes.

1. It could narrow down the playing field of suspects significantly. We do think there’s something to be said for focusing in the investigation more entering the end of the season. We know that Isabel claims to know who killed Edgar, but how much do we really believe her at this point?

2. It may also serve as a way to create even greater stakes for the other characters. Could this killer actually kill again? That is something that we certainly think is possible on one of these shows, if they feel like they are close to being found out. Also, we tend to think it could cause the tension within Zoe’s family to bubble up to the surface.

The thing that we are honestly most nervous about

At the moment, it really comes down to the title for the finale. Nothing has been revealed there as of yet, but it is probably a big clue as to either the identity of the killer or someone who is particularly close to them. We’re actually rather glad that The Afterparty guards some of their episode titles closely for this very reason. It does help to raise some eyebrows and create speculation for as long as possible!

Given that there is no season 3 renewal at the moment for the series, we certainly think that makes everything all the more tense. We are pretty dark stoked for what is coming up from here!

