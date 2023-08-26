The Afterparty season 2 suspect list, entering episode 9

As we prepare to check out The Afterparty season 2 episode 9 on Apple TV+, let’s all put on our detective hats for a moment.

Who killed Edgar? This is the question that we all wants to know, and of course, we’ll learn before the finale. The show has presented some clues, but this is also one of those series that could later prove all our theories wrong and laugh at us for not figuring it out. What makes it so trickly is pretty simple in that we’ve got a TON of unreliable narrators, and a lot of characters with their own separate motives for wanting to take the groom at Grace’s wedding out.

Still, let’s line up some of the candidates for a moment here — or, at least the top candidates. Rest assured, there are no spoilers here…

Isabel – Is she the killer? She would say no and that rather, she knows who the killer is. Isn’t this a bizarre but delightful little twist? We tend to think so at this point! She had an argument with Edgar before he died, so it’s possible she is saying all of this to hide her true intent…

Feng – While he was the subject of episode 8, there are some things that differentiate his story from the others. We have actual proof of what he said and did thanks to some of the footage! He may have his demons, but he’s really not the type…

Hannah – The show has yet to revisit what she said to Grace about not telling Aniq and Danner the full story. That’s a huge hanging chad and she has a huge motive to get Edgar out of the picture: Her love for his bride-to-be.

Grace – If she did it, she and Hannah planned it together. Also, money is a powerful motive…

Sebastian – We haven’t heard much from him as of late and while his story may have showed what he was really after, it all just feels implausible. Really, all of this for a card? Also, he was making phone calls and using Feng right after Edgar died! Aniq has a reason to be suspicious beyond mere jealousy here…

Travis – Do we care enough about him at this point? It’s easy to forget he is on the season at times…

Zoe – Is this too crazy? Not crazy enough? She did worry about her sister marrying Edgar, but we see no reason why she’d ever kill him. Also, if she did, why in the world is she helping the investigation … unless (insert tinfoil hat) she is not helping at all?

Time for some irony

Since we didn’t spotlight Ulysses or Vivian above, odds are it is one of them and we’re going to have egg on our face as a result of it. (Also, if one of them did it, hats off to the writers for the trickery.)

