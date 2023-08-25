The Afterparty season 3: EP talks possible plans for the future

Is The Afterparty season 3 going to happen over at Apple TV+? It goes without saying, but we and many others want it.

As for whether or not that happens, that remains to be seen. For starters, we should note that the streaming service may not make a decision until after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over. We do still have a couple of episodes to get through first, so we don’t think that anyone is going to be hurrying anything along for the time being here.

With that being said, it does at least seem like the producers are interested in doing more. Speaking in an interview to GamesRadar, executive producer Chris Miller made it clear that he would love to go back and do more once the strikes are over:

“We are on strike right now so currently not working on anything but hopefully studios can make a fair deal and pay writers a good living wage … There is a lot in store and we have a lot of plans. You never know who might pop up as the world expands, which allows for more fun.”

Of course, a part of the fun here would be seeing how Aniq and Danner could get themselves roped into another mystery. You can argue that it is unrealistic that there are constantly murder mysteries that surround Sam Richardson’s character but at the same time, who really cares? This show is about the whodunnit and having a good time along the way.

Now, let’s just hope that over the next couple of years, we’ll have a chance to see more of this world — but Miller is right in that all of this depends on the writers getting a fair deal first and foremost.

