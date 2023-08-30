Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale: Is Clement Mansell dead?

We knew that the Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale would contain a lot of big-time events. Did that include the death of Clement?

Going into this episode, we absolutely thought that we would be seeing the end of the road for this character. After all, he hardly struck us as the sort of person who was ever going to allow himself to get caught! Beyond just that, he also had such much leverage thanks to the book that he made it really hard to ever have the right legal grounds to get him in cuffs.

In the end, we can say pretty clearly now that Clement won’t be seeing the inside of a jail cell at all — he’s gone, as Raylan shot him. Carolyn placed a call shortly after, but opted to call the morgue as opposed to an ambulance. He’s gone, and we know already that Sandy has fled and wants a chance at another life elsewhere.

With the end of Clement does come a farewell to a villain we very-much enjoyed watching. Was he Boyd Crowder? No, but he also was never intended to be. (We also have Boyd at the end of the finale anyway, so no harm no foul there.) We just wish that there was a little more time to see Mansell in action, given that there are really just three things that we are going to remember about him in retrospect: Raylan going at him at the start of the series, him wandering around in his underwear, and then him playing his cover of “Seven Nation Army” by the White Stripes right in the midst of what happened to Sweety.

What did you think about the death of Clement Mansell on the Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

