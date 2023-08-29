Justified: City Primeval season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at FX?

In the light of tonight’s season 1 finale, let’s go ahead and address the topic head-on: Will there be a Justified: City Primeval season 2 on FX?

First and foremost, we should remind you here that the folks at the network brought back Timothy Olyphant for what was billed as a “limited series.” There was always meant to be a beginning, middle, and end to this chapter of Raylan’s story, which makes sense given that this story was based on a very specific piece of source material. (Ironically City Primeval was originally not written as a Raylan story.)

So what will the future hold? Well, we are optimistic that another batch of episodes will be coming, but we don’t think you can call it Justified: City Primeval per se. Odds are, Raylan’s next adventure will be based on something different, and also take place in a different part of the world. Maybe it is a spot more familiar to Raylan and because of that, he will be able to interact with some more people he has come to known and love over the years. There are so many announcements that could still come out.

For us personally, we do think that we will be getting something more over the next few years, but with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ongoing, we don’t get a lot of evidence here that we are going to be getting some clarity on the future immediately. After all, is FX really going to order more episodes without getting a sense of what the story will be?

Even though we would argue that City Primeval has not necessarily been a perfect return to the world of the show, at the same exact time we tend to think it showed there is a place for Raylan within this modern world, even if he remains somewhat of an anachronism.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

