Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale: Will Clement die?

As we prepare for tomorrow night’s Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale, why not discuss endgames for a moment here? Or, to be specific, the endgame for one Clement Mansell?

We certainly think entering this episode that there is a good case for us to see Boyd Holbrook’s character meet some sort of untimely end, largely due to the fact that he is not the sort of guy you can really leave out there and breathing. After all, we know already just how dangerous he is and what he is capable of doing. He has some dirt on so many different people across all of Detroit that because of that, there is potential for a ton of things to go awry all across the board.

Of course, we don’t necessarily think that Raylan wants to kill Clement and that is the top of his board of desired endings. However, he really may not think that he has that much of a choice! After all, what happens if he gets locked up? Is he just going to use the book to get back out? We think he’s well-aware of that, just as he is well-aware in general of his lack of sure-fire allies.

How far will Raylan go for justice? Or, what is his definition of justice? These are the big things that you have to wonder here and at the end of the day, he will be tested in a fairly unexpected fashion. We’re prepared for some jaw-droppers by the end of the hour. Could they be related to Clement? Sure, but they could be also tied to the future of the overall Justified universe in general.

What do you think we are going to see on the Justified: City Primeval season 1 finale?

Do you think that we are going to see the end of the road for one Clement Mansell? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

