Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5: Oliver & Loretta…

Tonight on Hulu you’re going to have a chance to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5 — so what’s ahead?

Well, at the center of this episode appears to be date night — or, at least what is an attempt at a date for Oliver and Loretta. We know that Martin Short and Meryl Streep’s characters do have some chemistry and at the end of the day, we do feel like there is an element of romance that could spark off.

With that being said, though, we also know that nothing is guaranteed. Also, there is a chance that Loretta murdered Ben Glenroy and we have a hard time of ruling out that possibility.

What we get courtesy of the latest TVLine sneak peek is rather simple: Loretta doesn’t exactly live in a large apartment. (Her bed is in the wall!) She doesn’t have a working microwave, and her idea of a dinner at home are some makeshift porkchops, which Oliver seems surprised by mostly because his diet seems to be mostly comprised of various dips.

Hopefully, this time together allows these two characters the opportunity to know each other better. Things are still precarious for these characters, though, mostly due to the fact here that they work together — if something goes terribly awry for them romantically, it could jeopardize the play. Also, we still need to figure out why Ben called Loretta a “snake” right before he died.

Will we get some more clues during episode 5?

Well, at the moment we’d say that there is a reasonably good chance of it! However, at the same time there’s no guarantee that it will have anything to do with Loretta at all. The producers are going to leave some things behind for later on this season.

(Photo: Hulu.)

