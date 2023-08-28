Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The state of the vote (day 26)

Tonight is the last one before another Big Brother 25 Veto Ceremony, so are there any last-minute changes ahead?

Well, at the moment, let’s just say that the nominations of Jag and Blue are almost certainly going to stay the same. Jag was basically told as much earlier today, and he realizes that he is in a certain amount of danger. However, Cirie has also told him that he’s going to be fine, and she is going to make sure that Jared votes his way. Of course, the irony at the moment here is that Jag was previously throwing Jared under the bus as someone playing both sides who cannot really be trusted. He’s taken some information from America and ran with it big-time.

Now, there are ten people voting this week and because Cameron holds the tiebreaker, this needs to be 6-4 in Jag’s favor to stay. He has Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia seemingly on lock, and it feels pretty clear that he will also have Matt. Cirie, Izzy, and Felicia will likely ensure Mecole votes their desired way (or at least try), and from there, he just needs either Jared or Bowie Jane to lock it in.

As for Cory, America, and Red, they could all be left on the outside — this would make all of them feel pretty vulnerable moving forward, and Cirie’s group probably has these people right where they want them. Cory and America don’t trust Jag, and Red wouldn’t use the Veto save him. They aren’t exactly going to band together as a resistance. This is why Cirie wants Blue out, given that it keeps Jared from going rogue, and she hasn’t necessarily burned as many strategic bridges. Jag is also more valuable as an asset to take out Cameron or Red.

This is a fairly quiet night in the game otherwise, with Mecole going on her dinner outside with Cirie, Felicia, and America following the Head of Household Competition. It’s actually nice to have a calm night after all the craziness.

