Claim to Fame season 2 finale: Chris is Donny Osmond son?

We knew entering the Claim to Fame season 2 finale on ABC that we’d get to see big reveals, including the Donny Osmond one with Chris!

Why are we stating this as though it is 100% a fact? Well, it more or less is at this point! From pretty early on in the season it was clear that he is the son of the iconic “Puppy Love” singer — the clues were obvious, and that’s without even mentioning the fact that he actually looks a lot like him! One of the most hilarious sideplots of the entire season is watching these people, time and time again, completely guess wrong on who he actually is. We’ve heard them say Elvis, Billy Idol, and most hilariously Sir Elton John. Donny was right there!

Yet, this was the finale and of course with that, the reveal did have to come out. Everyone finally got a chance to learn the truth!

So how did this happen? Well, first and foremost Gabriel had already started to put two and two together with the help of Monay.

How long have you known that Chris is related to Donny Osmond on Claim to Fame season 2?

