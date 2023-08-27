True Detective: Night Country premiere date: January 2024 likely?

Just based on what we’ve seen and heard over the past few days, a lot is certainly in flux when it comes to True Detective: Night Country.

So where should we start this particular discussion off? Well, how about by reminding you that season 4 of the anthology is no longer coming this year? We reported on the delay earlier this weekend, and it feels like the biggest reason for this is the SAG-AFTRA strike. When you consider that Jodie Foster and Kali Reis are the two stars of the series, you probably want them out there promoting this show as much as possible, right? That is, at the very least, the thinking from some of the bigwigs over at HBO. The last thing that they want to do is put the series in a position where it struggles.

(Just a quick reminder: Viewership is down for Winning Time season 2 so far, at least per the estimates that have been released. It has clearly suffered from not being able to use any of its stars for a promo campaign.)

At the moment, our thinking is that we’re going to have a chance to see the fourth season of True Detective in January. Hopefully at that point, the SAG-AFTRA strike is over. This is also a pretty lucrative timeslot for a show like this to launch. Just remember for a moment that this is a similar window to when the first season of the series aired. Also, it is the same window that we saw The Last of Us and Euphoria shine over the past few years. We don’t think that Night Country will generate the same sort of viewership, but it should still fare really well.

All of this, at least for now, is of course speculation. Hopefully, the folks at the network will work to further solidify some things sooner rather than later.

(Photo: HBO.)

