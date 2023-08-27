Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 7: Cruz & Aaliyah’s move

We knew entering Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 7 that we could end up having our hearts smashed into bits. A few episodes ago, we did not expect at all that we were going to see things morph into a tragic love story.

However, here we are. It’s clear that Cruz is in love with Aaliyah, and the feeling does appear to be mutual. However, at the same time she doesn’t feel like she can run. If she doesn’t go through with the wedding, she will likely be killed. She feels like the best that she can do is having Cruz being close, knowing that there is at least one person at her wedding that cares about her on some level.

Of course, Cruz at this point is struggling between the strain of her job and knowing what her feelings are. Having to take out Amrohi in the midst of everything else at the wedding could still put Aaliyah at risk; she doesn’t know that she can go through any of it, which is probably why Joe is so intent on making her watch all of the footage of what Aaliyah’s father has done over the course of his life.

We’ll admit that for the first few episodes of Special Ops: Lioness, we really wondered what Taylor Sheridan was doing to really set this show apart from just about every other geopolitical thriller out there. Yet, we’re in a spot now where we’ve gotten to that point. Laysla De Oliveira may not be the biggest name on this show, but she is easily the star at this point. You feel for Cruz as she tries to navigate what feels like an almost impossible situation, and there are real stakes here in the sense of us not knowing what she is going to do.

Odds are, she will stop Aaliyah’s father and do her job … but mostly we think that because it sets the stage the clearest for her to come back for a season. Technically, the show hasn’t been renewed … but let’s not kid ourselves here.

