Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5: Is Loretta back?

As we prepare to check out Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5, let’s go ahead and raise a big question. Are we going to see Meryl Streep come back in this episode as Loretta?

The only reason why we ask this question is because the character was conspicuously absent from this past episode as the Broadway actress, and we imagine that it’s because she was not fundamentally needed to push the story of “The White Room” forward. (Still, wasn’t it a little weird that there was a rehearsal and a performance from Charles without her there?)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Anyway, the question still remains as to whether we are going to see Loretta back moving into the next installment, and we don’t foresee there being any reason to draw along an answer here — it feels like almost a sure thing that we’re going to see her back.

After all, think of it this way — the title for episode 5 is “Ah, Love” and it seems like all three people in the trio are going to go on dates. Charles has his new fiancee(?) in Joy, Oliver just asked out Loretta, and there are photos showing Mabel with Tobert. For the record, we still think that she is using him for something and he may be doing the same; otherwise, it feels a little bit weird for her to have another love interest so soon after the other two.

For now, we just want to point out the importance of getting Loretta back on a couple of fronts. For one, there is no denying how important she is to the story both as a love interest and a suspect in Ben Glenroy’s death. Also, Streep is fantastic and every sensible person out there should want more of her ASAP.

Related – Be sure to see more information when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5!

What do you think we are going to see when it comes to Loretta’s story on Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







