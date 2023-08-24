Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5: Mabel & Tobert?

Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5 is set to arrive on Hulu on Tuesday — who wants a little more romance?

There are a few things that are, to us, quite notable about what lies ahead here. Let’s start off with the title of “Ah, Love.” Pretty simple and to the point, no? We are in a pretty interesting position where all three main characters could have a possible love interest, but we also tend to think that not all of them are what they seem.

This episode, for those curious, is when Mabel is going to be out on a date with Tobert. This is something that was first hinted at originally in the trailer, and we know that he has worked with her on some level in the case of Ben Glenroy’s death. With that being said, who else thinks that there is more video footage out there than what he has shown so far? We tend to believe that there are some larger mysteries with him, and then there’s also the possibility that Joy is involved in Ben’s death based on the lipstick reveal at the end of episode 4.

Also, remember what Ben called Loretta back during the two-part premiere; also, remember that Loretta could be out on a date with Oliver. Are all three of the main characters spending time with murder suspects during this episode? It’s a fun thing to consider!

Anyway, we suggest that you check out the Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5 synopsis below with more information on what the future holds:

Date night! New York proves itself both a jewel box and a fish tank of romance as Charles, Mabel & Oliver take their relationships to the next stage. And dating can reveal many hidden secrets, too…

What are you the most excited to see right now when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5?

