True Detective season 4 premiere date likely delayed at HBO

For most of this calendar year, HBO has promoted True Detective season 4 as coming out at some point this calendar year. However, it looks like that plan has changed, alongside many other things over the past several weeks.

While HBO has not made too many public declarations on the new season (also titled True Detective: Night Country), the show’s official site has been updated with a notice that it will not be coming back until 2024.

So why is this happening, especially since production has already been completed on the latest batch of episodes? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that it does have something to do with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but not necessarily in the way you would think. There are a couple of forces likely at work that caused things to slide back.

1. HBO needs to fill holes in their schedule – After all, remember that there are several shows that have been pushed back due to the strike. They have moved The Gilded Age to Sundays and are premiering it in October as one way to compensate for the change.

2. They want Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, and the rest of the cast around to promote it – Depending on how long the SAG-AFTRA strike lasts, the show would not have much of a campaign at all. Given how Winning Time has clearly suffered without this, HBO does not want this to happen to another one of their shows.

How important are these episodes?

Let’s just go ahead and put it in the following form — this is probably the most important show the network has until House of the Dragon comes back. They need it to generate good ratings, and also probably want it to lead into a season 5.

