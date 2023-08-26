Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 7: Is Cruz’s cover blown?

We are just a matter of hours away from Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 7 on Paramount+, so what lies ahead here? Is everything over for Cruz?

If you watched the end of episode 7, then you know already how we’ve gotten to this current point with the character. For most of the season, she has been asked to try and take down Aaliyah’s father, an extremely dangerous high-value target. What is one of the best ways to do that? Get close to his daughter. However, she never quite realized what exactly it would mean to become so entrenched in her life. Also, we don’t think that she would ever develop feelings.

In a new sneak peek over at The Wrap, things don’t look all that great for the future of Aaliyah and Cruz, mostly because Cruz claims to Joe and Kaitlyn that she told her that they “had no future” in a brief period of time where he transmitter was off. Of course, they just have to take her word for it, so who knows if this is true? The same goes for the claim that Aaliyah’s father will not be at the wedding, which feels like standard-operating procedure and not something that would ever be revealed in the first place.

Before we get to episode 7, we tend to think we will learn whether or not Cruz is telling the truth. Personally, we wouldn’t be shocked if we are seeing a story here where she and Aaliyah try to run away together. We know that she does care about her job, but feelings are a hard and difficult thing to escape. That could remain a big part of what is in her head.

No matter what happens here, remember this: The story we get will almost assuredly carry over into the finale. We are both excited and very-much nervous for that.

