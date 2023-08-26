Winning Time season 2 episode 4 preview: Behind the basketball

As many of you know at this point, we are just a matter of days from seeing Winning Time season 2 episode 4 on the air. Now that we’ve had the origin story of one Larry Bird, we can now amp up that rivalry between the Lakers and Celtics like never before.

Isn’t that exciting? Well, it’s kinda crazy to be so compelled by a sports story when you already know who wins and who loses. That’s where we are here, though, and the show has to rely on some other stuff to carry the day. Some of that comes via performances; another part of it comes via the presentation of basketball itself.

If you head over to the link here, you can see what we’d describe as a really fun look inside the sort courtesy of executive producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield. This teaches you how they rehearse the basketball scenes and also the super-creative way that they are shot. Creating a series like this is not easy, though we think that you are probably aware of that already. It requires a lot of detail and beyond just that, a cameraman who is traveling around on roller skates. This isn’t the only show that does this — Apple TV+’s Swagger also utilizes a similar technique to get all of the angles down pat.

Sure, nothing in this particular video offers up any spoilers — but like we said, do you really need spoilers when you’ve got a series that has a pretty clear direction? We’re not sure what the purpose would be at the end of the day there. This is about vibes, the ride, and seeing how some of these events are presented. (Also, seeing what the reaction is since there is some comedy to be had here and there with that, as well.)

If you did not know already…

Season 2 episode 4 of Winning Time is titled “The New World,” and the attached synopsis does a good job of setting the stage for what lies ahead:

Magic Johnson’s record contract causes resentment in the dressing room and on the court after the press gets wind of it.

What do you most want to see moving into Winning Time season 2 episode 4?

Is the basketball, or at least the presentation of it, some of what this show does best? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates coming in due time.

