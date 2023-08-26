Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 7: A tragedy of what ifs

This weekend we are going to have a chance to see Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 7 arrive, and we are preemptively preparing to have our hearts broken.

If there is one initial reason to believe that this is going to transpire, look no further than the title of “Wish the Fight Away.” How can you see that and think anything good? Here is the simple answer: You can’t. This entire situation speaks of longing, of dreaming of a world without war and characters can do what they want. In the case of Cruz and Aaliyah, that may mean a world where they can actually runaway and be together.

Unfortunately, this sort of future for the two of them is a mirage, something at the end of the horizon that they may never get to. Thinking of these what-ifs for their future may be a dream, and their reality could end up crushing them forever. Remember the situation they are faced with. Entering episode 7, Cruz knows she has a mission to complete, one that requires her to be at the wedding. In her heart, she knows that doing this condemns Aaliyah to a life she does not want. What matters more, her heart or her job? Is there any way at all to save this woman while also stopping the forces of evil?

Taylor Sheridan loves his gray-area moral dilemma, doesn’t he? Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 7 will see Cruz and Aaliyah bond further, and the synopsis below is proof:

Joe guides Cruz through internal struggle. Aaliyah and Cruz get closer and Kate returns home.

Given that there is no real hint of resolution (or the wedding) within this, odds are we will have to wait until the finale to see that.

Will the Cruz, Aaliyah arc be resolved this season?

We tend to think so, much as we tend to think that if there is a season 2, Cruz will embark on a separate arc. However, she will never forget how she felt with Aaliyah, knowing the dream in her heart but recognizing it is very far away. There is an innocence that she still has within her job, despite all of her experience. It is a wall that, at any second in the final episodes, could be smashed right throuhg.

(Are there are other storylines in the Paramount+ hit? Sure, but at this point, it is probably clear where our interest primarily lies.)

