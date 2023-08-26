True Detective season 4 premiere date: Where is Night Country?

Where in the world is the premiere date for True Detective season 4, a.k.a. Night Country, a.k.a. whatever else that you may want to call it at this point?

Well, we should start off here by noting that for many months now, HBO has claimed that the Jodie Foster led series will be arriving at some point this year. As of late, however, we’re in this odd place of radio silence. There has been almost zero insight in weeks on the show’s future, and our new-found enthusiasm for this topic is geared mostly around the subject of what the network is looking to do right now.

Now, we should note that there are some reasons to be at least mildly confused on this subject at present.

1. The Gilded Age was announced this week with a Sunday premiere – To be specific, this was a premiere window in October we expected to go to True Detective. Can both shows coexist? Absolutely they can, and that’s why we think we won’t sit here and guarantee that the period drama premiering then negates the odds that we are going to be seeing True Detective in that same spot.

2. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike – Even if filming for this show was completed beforehand, there is certainly a universe where the premium-cable network decides that they are better off withholding the new season until later than expected as a way of spacing out their completed programming.

3. Where’s the announcement? – Where is a promo? It is almost the end of August! This should be the most high-profile series they have for the rest of the year! Remember that The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Euphoria are all at least a year away from returning, if not more. House of the Dragon will not be back until next summer at the earliest.

For now…

It is best to continue to look ahead thinking that True Detective: Night Country is coming this year — at least until HBO says otherwise. The only thing that we can really do at present is remind you that anything and everything can still happen.

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to True Detective: Night Country, no matter when it comes out?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates that we are going to have coming your way before too long.

(Photo: HBO.)

