Billions season 7 episode 3: A Kareem Abdul-Jabbar cameo!

There were a number of things that we expected to see over the course of Billions season 7 episode 3 … but Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?

Well, we know that this show has had a fair share of cameos over the years, whether it be Becky Lynch or Mark Cuban on multiple occasions. This time around, the NBA icon (and actor, who has appeared in a number of things over the years) turned up to give Chuck Rhoades some advice at an opportune time. He was struggling with a crisis of confidence, and the master of the skyhook gave him some sage advice: He has a remarkable gift in his career. It would, in the end, be a dire shame if he were to waste it.

This talk, which included a little bit more of Kareem’s life story, allowed Chuck to realize that he was ready to open some investigations on Mike Prince — to be specific, violations of his Super PAC. It was something that Prince was seemingly ready for at the end of the day. As a matter of fact, Prince actually seemed relieved, think that there was nothing down there that could hurt him and in the end, it could prove to be a waste of his time.

Thanks to Kareem, Chuck seems to be more ready than ever to take on whatever lies ahead now — but is he going to really find that much success?

The biggest thing to remember

Prince is not going to back down here easily. This is a guy who knows what he wants and will probably do whatever he can in order to get it. Of course, there are still some variables within this world that he cannot possibly predict, with one of the biggest ones being Bobby Axelrod. We know that Damian Lewis will be back at some point…

