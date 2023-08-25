Only Murders in the Building season 3: Andrea Martin talks Joy

As we look forward now to the rest of Only Murders in the Building season 3, it feels like Joy has to be a priority. How can she not? We are talking here all about someone who is a huge part of the story at present as Charles’ love interest turned fiancee, who he proposed to during a panic-induced blackout.

Now, we’re in a really strange spot in that we have to wonder whether Joy actually killed Ben Glenroy, given that she was in his dressing room the night of his (almost) death. Then, the message written on the mirror was written in her lipstick. There are so many reasons to be suspicious, but is she the actual guilty party here?

For the time being, let’s just say that it is pretty hard to have a lot of specific answers on this subject. While it feels a bit too obvious, the writers clearly want us worried! Speaking to Vanity Fair, Andrea Martin herself could not confirm anything. However, she did have the following to say about how she conceptualizes this character in her head:

I give every role I do a backstory, oh my god. The writers didn’t write what my feelings were for Charles, so I had to come up with how intensely I was attracted to him or not attracted to him. The bare bones of it was I was his makeup artist on Brazzos, Charles’ television show, many years ago, and he asked me back to be the makeup artist for the reboot. I was always secretly kind of in love with him, and we say in the very first scene we did two years ago that we had a little fling in the 70s. We hadn’t seen each other in years, and he’s shy, but I’ve always loved that, and I think he wants to come out of his shell. I think he’s been attracted to Joy, and so you see the last scene of season two, we kiss on the street, and he asks me out. And this season you see where it goes.

Ultimately, we do really think that Joy loves Charles, but does their relationship really work? Without even thinking about her being a possible suspect, there is also the consideration that Steve Martin’s character may think he is better off alone. If nothing else, he is not used to living with someone else.

(Photo: Hulu.)

