Hijack season 2 renewed? Is there any deadline on it?

We do not exactly think that it is some surprise that we want to see a Hijack season 2 on Apple TV+ at some point down the road. Why wouldn’t we want this? The first season of the Idris Elba thriller was nothing short of electric and while it may be true that most loose ends were tied up, there is always room for something more.

Collectively, we all know that viewers have appetite for these sort of real-time dramas that feature someone constantly getting out of a tight bind. There is a reason why 24 went on for as long as it did! We know that this can lead to questions as to whether or not a product is realistic at the end of the day, but how much does this really even matter? That is, admittedly, something that we do find ourselves wondering here and there during times like these. So long as the story is good, we will 100% buy in on Sam Nelson finding himself in danger once more.

So is a season 2 renewal for Hijack something that has to be rushed? We know that for a lot of scripted shows, there are often deadlines for a number of reasons. With network TV, for example, you need to be able to set up a show to air during the main TV season of September-May. Meanwhile, both broadcast and cable shows often have to adhere to certain cast contracts where if a renewal is not announced before a specific point, there is a chance that the talent ends up walking. This is a clear risk with shows that take their time; luckily, it’s not as huge a risk here.

After all, consider this: The only star we consider a must-have for a possible season 2 here is Elba. Otherwise, how many other people do you really need? The most important thing that you can do is work in order to ensure that there is a good story in the place. If you have that, we feel pretty darn confident that you are going to be able to get people to watch.

