Hijack season 2 premiere date: Is 2024 possible at all?

Is there any chance that we could be seeing Hijack season 2 premiere at some point in 2024? We certainly would like it, but whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

First and foremost, though, we should note that technically, a season 2 for the Idris Elba series has not been confirmed. While we certainly want it, we do tend to think that the powers-that-be over at Apple TV+ are not going to rush this one along. After all, they probably recognize that there is no reason to hurry, given that they need to figure out a proper story that makes sense provided that the Sam Nelson character returns. The show clearly performed well enough for us to get something more so at this point, it is largely going to come down to crafting the right story. Because of this, we don’t think a renewal is announced until after the WGA strike concludes.

So is it possible at all that we see Hijack season 2 in 2024? While we can’t rule anything out entirely, we highly doubt it. For starters, there’s a chance that a renewal doesn’t even get announced until next year and at that point, you have to contend with Elba’s schedule, the necessary time to get the story together, and then also however long it takes to film and edit everything together.

Make no mistake: We absolutely want more of this show, and it is by far one of the most entertaining thrill rides we’ve had so far this year. However, a part of what makes it special is that it feels like somewhat of an event. If we do have to wait until 2025 to dive back into Sam’s world, that is fine … at least so long as we have that opportunity in general. Don’t take that away from us, please!

When do you think we are going to see a Hijack season 2, provided that it gets renewed?

