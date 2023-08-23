The Afterparty season 2 episode 8: Isabel knows who killed Edgar?

We anticipated that The Afterparty season 2 episode 8 was going to deliver some sort of amazing twist, but we never expected that it was going to quite be this. After all, it seems like we now know that someone knows who killed Edgar. Or, at least that is what Isabel claims.

There is so much that is bizarre about this situation at the moment. Take, for starters, the fact that Isabel has not exactly been running around proclaiming to everyone that she knows the truth. She has not been really eager to spread information, and it certainly seems like she has an ax to grind with her own son, judging by what she said to him at the reception.

We do think that Edgar was 100% aloof, but we also think that he might have been up to more nefarious stuff than anyone was aware. If someone was aware behind the scenes, it was almost certainly going to be someone really close to him who understands him inside and out.

So why wouldn’t Isabel say something, given that it would end all of this chaos? She may have had a personal reason to keep this mystery going for a little while longer, even if the mere idea of that seems absolutely absurd. Maybe she and Sebastian were in cahoots about something — or, maybe she was just conflicted on some level because she thinks that Hannah actually did it. We know that this is hardly the most emotional person in the world we are talking about here, but isn’t almost every possibility worth discussing on some level? At the very least, we tend to think so!

Of course, we are more curious than ever now who the spotlight is going to be on for episode 10, mostly because a lot of the main characters have now had a focus. Even though Vivian technically hasn’t, we got a lot of it courtesy of both Feng and Ulysses. Otherwise, you have Zoe, but she was also with Aniq a lot of the time!

