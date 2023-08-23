Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5: Mabel’s offer…

As we prepare to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 5 on Hulu next week, why not discuss Mabel Mora for a moment?

After all, one of the things that we really had a chance to see for Selena Gomez’s character in episode 4 was a rather tempting offer from one Cinda Canning. She has a chance here to get her own podcast going with Cinda as a producer, one that would give her a lot more when it comes to resources and potentially money. However, the problem here is rather simple: Does she really want to work with someone so morally compromised? Beyond just that, why would she want to leave Charles and Oliver behind?

Well, speaking to TVLine, executive producer John Hoffman does a good job of mapping out where things stand at the moment when it comes to these characters:

For Mabel, there’s a temptation. The guys are very distracted at the moment, and she feels more compelled than any one of the trio to solve this case. She’s the one feeling the most pressure to activate and do something, and Cinda is the one [making her an offer].

In the end, we personally don’t think we would see Mabel make this sort of move unless she got some legitimate evidence that Charles and Oliver were ditching her altogether. They care about her, and she cares about them! It’s just too hard to think that she would ever be okay with saying goodbye to them outright just for the sake of money — even if money is tight for her and she is running the risk of having to move out of the Arconia.

