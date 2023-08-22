We imagined that there was going to be a huge twist at the center of Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4. Yet, did you see Charles’ big proposal to Joy coming?

Of course, a big part of the fun here is pretty darn simple: Even Charles himself didn’t foresee this necessarily as something that would come to pass. Yet, he blacked out when trying to tell Andrea Martin’s character that he needed to live alone and, before he knew it, she made it clear that she would be happy to marry him!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Well, following this big reveal one major thing is clear: Charles has to figure out a way to move forward, even if that is not the easiest thing in the world to do. We are talking here about someone who doesn’t like these sort of confrontations in the first place, so how will he handle this one? We don’t think that he’s just going to be happy to walk down the aisle with her at the end of the day if he has some reservations — that would be hurting the both of them.

Honestly, in the wake of this episode the #1 thing that Charles needs to do is actually figure out some of what’s wrong with him and then beyond just that, work to see if there is a way to find help for him. This does not have to be the way that things are forever, and we hope that he is aware of that. Whether it is doing the musical or the sudden change in his personal life, the character is experiencing anxiety and worry in a way that, clearly, he had not in some time leading up to this.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Only Murders in the Building, including a bigger look at the future

What did you think about the events of Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4, including Charles and Joy getting engaged?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







