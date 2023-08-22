The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon series premiere: The big challenge

As many of you out there may be aware, we are slowly inching up to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’s series premiere. It has been a long wait already to get these episodes on the air and as excited as we are, there’s also that tinge of nervousness. Will people watch? Are the stories going to live up to the hype?

Well, there is also one other important question we have to think about, as well — whether or not viewers are even going to be aware that the series is back.

Why is this such a challenge? Well, remember here that when The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is on AMC on September 10, the SAG-AFTRA strike may still be going strong. By virtue of that, we don’t anticipate there being a number of interviews with Norman Reedus and the rest of the cast unless they were done ahead of time in early July. This could prove tricky for AMC as they try to navigate this. (Of course, working with other studios and networks to give actors a fair deal would be a good step…)

Does a lack of promotion by actors actually hurt a show’s ratings? At this point, it is starting to feel that way. So far, series like Winning Time have struggled to generate ratings that they did for prior seasons, and we do think that what’s going on right now is a factor. When you consider the popularity of Reedus, this is a huge star you want to get out there.

Ultimately, the network may have to get creative, provided the strike is still going. The series itself could be excellent, but it’s their challenge now to sell it to viewers who are skeptical, especially after the original show went on for so long.

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, promotion or no promotion?

