Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: The mess of Jared and Blue

As we prepare for the Veto Ceremony on Big Brother 25 today, why not discuss the really bizarre situation involving Jared and Blue?

First of all, it does feel fair to consider them a showmance. Based on what we’ve heard Blue say in the Diary Room, and also what we’ve seen on the feeds, there may be an element of feelings on both sides. Yet, things are SO much messier beyond that, as we think that the DR is probably pushing this because they love showmances on this show. Also, they both think that they can influence each other in the game. Given they’ve both spoken about people back home, it really makes this entire situation more uncomfortable.

Yet, it is important to continue to focus on this relationship for one simple reason: Jared is really struggling with the secret that he has about his mom Cirie. He is chomping at the bit to say it! Given that he continues to drop all sorts of hints about it, we do think that eventually, he’s going to hit a breaking point where he is desperate to spill the beans … and we’re going to see what the aftermath is from there. It could be the thing that sinks Cirie and Jared’s game, but that comes down to how cutthroat Blue is on the subject.

In the end, we just don’t know enough about Blue yet to understand what she is really trying to gain from all of this. She could be waiting to get more info to make a move on Jared, but who knows? She may just get sucked in to this entire showmance and stay quiet, even in the event that he does learn the secret about Cirie.

What do you think is going to happen with Jared and Blue moving forward on Big Brother 25?

