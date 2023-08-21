Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preview! (day 20)

A little bit later today in the Big Brother 25 house, you are going to have a chance to see the Veto Ceremony. Is all going according to plan?

Well, first and foremost, here is your reminder that Jag won the Veto — and he’s also in a chicken costume that he’s needed to wear for the rest of the week. With this, the plan as of last night was that Hisam was still going to go on the block as replacement nominee — did that change at all overnight?

Let’s just go ahead and get right to it. Nothing has changed overnight and in general, not that much discussion even transpired! It feels just as clear as it’s been all day that we are going to see Hisam put on the block and it is going to be chaotic and gloriously entertaining. If he actually is worried, he hasn’t shown any of it.

Instead, the only real “highlight” from the feeds (if you can call it that) is that Jared and Blue continue to grow closer and with that, he continues to hint that he has some sort of secret that he is desperate to tell someone. It is family-related and at this point, we honestly think that he’s going to spill the beans and it’s a matter of time. If he had no intention of doing that, why even say that he has a secret at all? This is going to get really messy, and we do wonder if the fallout of this is going to sink Cirie’s game.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Brother 25 moving forward with the Veto Ceremony?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates after the Ceremony wraps.

