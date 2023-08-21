Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4: Mabel’s past

Can you believe that we are just a matter of hours away from seeing Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4 arrive on Hulu? We know that there are so many different things to look forward to, especially when it comes to new theories all about Ben Glenroy.

For the sake of this particular article, though, let’s pose a slightly different question: What are we about to learn when it comes to Mabel’s past? Not only that, but how could it change her present?

Here is what we can say entering this episode: Selena Gomez’s character is going to be visited by a “mysterious individual from her past” who could have an interesting proposal for her. Is this someone in her family? That’s possible, but it could also be someone she met over the past year. That time jump changes a lot of things within the show. we know that Oliver and Charles have had plenty of opportunities to work together due to the Death Rattle play. However, it’s a little bit more few and far between when it comes to Mabel and, as she calls it, her “olds.” While Selena may be a performing superstar, that’s just not Mabel’s speed. She found a real purpose through the podcast.

What we wonder at this point is this: Will this visitor from her past allow her to keep her current apartment? Or, a way to ensure that she can stay in the Arconia somehow? We also wonder if the Ben Glenroy case is going to be the high-profile caper that allows the trio to be huge successes. Could this eventually lead to her getting to live in the penthouse apartment? At the very leasty, it’s a fun thing to think about.

What do you think we are about to learn about Mabel on Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4?

