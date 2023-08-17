Only Murders in the Building releases extended ‘Look for the Light’

While you wait for the next Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode to air on Monday night / Tuesday morning, we come with a musical treat!

At the end of episode 3, we had what we’d call (and then some) a show-stopping performance from Meryl Streep as she took on “Look for the Light,” a powerful number from Oliver’s “Death Rattle Dazzle” musical that he is now plotting following the death of Ben Glenroy. Right when it seemed as though staging this in such a way was going to be some sort of terrible idea, something like this happens and our jaws are left hanging on the floor.

Do you want to see a new, extended cut of the performance, featuring Streep as Loretta and then also Ashley Park as Kimber? Rest assured, you can do so over at the official Only Murders in the Building YouTube Channel. Just watching this alone is a further reminder of all the nominations Streep is going to get for this role, and they will all be 100% deserved. Just think about it like this — within the first few episodes alone she’s had a budding romance with Oliver, some silly accent work, a musical performance, and a really intense moment with Ben. There is still so much more to come!

Did Loretta kill Paul Rudd’s character? Anything is possible, but we don’t want to dwell too much on that as of yet. Instead, we would just tell you to prepare yourself for what should be a really exciting next chapter of the series — the bar is clearly set high for whatever could be coming up next.

