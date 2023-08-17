Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4: A replacement?

As we prepare to check out Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4 on Hulu next week, let’s discuss the play, shall we? Death Rattle Dazzle is in the midst of quite an interesting pickle. While it’s clear that there is a burgeoning star in Loretta and a super-ambitious actress in Kimber, you still need a leading man.

So what can be done in the wake of Ben Glenroy’s death? Is Oliver going to start ramping up the search for a new lead?

Well, it certainly feels as though this has to be a priority moving forward, especially since you can’t really push forward on a musical without a full cast! There’s a case to be made here that you promote the understudy or try to find a way to shift things around … but you need a star to sell tickets. That’s what makes this situation all the more interesting.

The Matthew Broderick factor

We’ve seen in the trailers already for this season that the iconic actor will have some sort of part on this season, but who is he going to play? Well, we have to wait and see on that, but it is the best possible person we can think of!

Just think about it this way — you could argue that he rents out the penthouse apartment in the Arconia for a while. He could easily play himself, especially since he is an accomplished stage actor in his own right.

Is it possible that we’re going to be seeing a surprise actor or two appear, as well? Let’s just say that we’re not ruling it out. So much attention was given pre-season to Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep that some other actors could have been snuck in here and there.

(Photo: Hulu.)

