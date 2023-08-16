Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4: ‘The White Room’

Are you ready to learn a little bit more about Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4 coming on Hulu next week? Well, the title for this story is “The White Room,” and that in itself suggests some sort of bizarre, ethereal mystery.

Also, we do think that there are some out there who associate a white room with padded cells. It only adds to some of the chaos, and also some of what Charles could be going through as we press on.

Want to know a few more details? Then go ahead and check out the Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Charles’s stage fright reaches unimaginable heights, involving a break from reality and multiple baby dolls. Mabel is confronted by a mysterious individual from her past with a pivotal proposal.

Is the Charles story going to be too weird for its own good? This is one of the things that we are left to wonder at this given moment in time. There’s something to be said for thinking outside the box, but is this going to get us closer to answers on Ben Glenroy’s death? That is something that we have to wait and see on.

As for the Mabel storyline…

We’re hoping that this “mysterious individual” could give us a little bit more context on what happened to her in the year following Bunny’s death. This is not something that we’ve yet to get an opportunity to see that much on the show as of yet, and we are hoping for a meaty, interesting season for Selena Gomez’s character that, when the dust settles, is quite different from much of what we have seen from her in the past.

