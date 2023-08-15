Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3: Ben cookie theory

Following the events of Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3, everyone wants to talk about cookies. Why? Well, let’s just say that it has to do a great deal with Ben’s dressing room and who or what was in there.

If you recall, in the closing minutes of the episode we saw Tobert’s recording of Paul Rudd’s character talking out loud in his dressing, going in on how something / someone was “sweet” and yet, somehow still evil. He then claimed that they were going to “ruin his career.”

Now, there are a lot of different possibilities that we’ve heard about over the past few days, with one of the biggest ones being that he is actually chatting to a plate of cookies. It was already established in the premiere that he’s got a weakness for the sweet treats, and these could be the sort of thing that, if consumed regularly, could cause problems for him professionally.

Here is the big issue we have with this theory, at least for now: Who talks to food like this? It’s possible he does it just because he’s feeling obnoxious or he is trying to warm up for his time on stage for whatever reason, but is it going to be a cop-out if the biggest moment of episode 2, at least at the end, turns out to be nothing more than Ben just chatting up a dessert? The only way we could buy this is if the video footage still does have another reveal in it that could ratchet up the story.

Remember these are not long seasons — because of that, we tend to think that every part of the story needs to have a certain meaning.

