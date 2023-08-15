Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4: Operation Kimber

After what you saw tonight, it makes a good bit of sense to prepare for Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4. What lies ahead here?

Well, for starters, we tend to think the primary focus here will be Kimber. What does she know … or not know? At the end of episode 3, it was strongly suggested that she was in Ben’s dressing room the night that he was poisoned, and she is also apparently very-much competitive. To go along with all of that, she does not have her handkerchief. Something is amiss here, but what?

As we do move forward here, we tend to think that we’re going to see Mabel try to befriend her — after all, that’s something that was in the trailer prior to the premiere. She has the most free time to investigate of the trio, and we do tend to think that she is going to take advantage of every opportunity that is presented to her.

Do we think that Kimber is actually guilty?

Not so much. Consider the evidence here! For starters, we are talking here about it being way too early in the season for us to feel confident about any suspect. Also, with Ben dead, there was a good chance that the show would shut down and as far as we can tell, that only increases the odds further of her not becoming a star. Of course, she may have also had some element of hurt feelings over whatever happened with Paul Rudd’s character.

Sure, we are closer to the killer moving into episode 4, but let’s be clear: We are not all the way there. Or, at least that is how we feel right now.

