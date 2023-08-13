Only Murders in the Building season 3: Did Ben fake (first) death?

Let’s go ahead and make it clear: We love sharing any and all theories when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 3. That, of course, includes the main subject at the heart of this piece: Whether or not Ben Glenroy faked his death. Or, whether or not that is precisely what he did the first time around before actually being killed at the Arconia.

So why would he do this? What did he stand to gain? There is a lot to think about here.

First and foremost, consider this: Would someone poison Ben without knowing 100% sure that the dose would kill him? It could make sense that he purposefully gave himself enough to “die” on stage, leading then to an avalanche of media attention. It could be the perfect publicity stunt for the play, or a way to get some of his co-stars back on his side out of pity. This is a celebrity, someone known for trying to create a narrative. Doesn’t it make sense that they would do something similar here?

Now, our ultimate hope here is that at the end of the day, we are going to have a chance to see a few different twists no matter what. If Ben did try to fake his own death at first, we’re sure that someone figured out about it. Who knows? It may have actually inspired someone to do the deed themselves, realizing that their life was better with Paul Rudd’s character actually gone.

Really, there are a couple of other possibilities you could think through as well — that there are two separate killers (one who tried to poison Ben and then the murderer themselves), or that one person committed the act both times.

