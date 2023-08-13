Only Murders in the Building season 3: Did Dickie kill Ben?

As we look at all of the possible suspects on Only Murders in the Building, is it possible that Ben was killed by his own brother Dickie? From one vantage point, it may feel absurd. Then, you start to look a little bit further underneath the surface here…

Why is Dickie such a fascinating suspect? Well, a good bit of is tied to the fact that he clearly had a close personal and professional knowledge of Paul Rudd’s character and his daily life. Given Ben’s history of behaving badly, isn’t there also a chance that there are some skeletons in the closet here?

The most important thing to remember with this show is that people are rarely ever who they first claim to be, and it’s possible that Dickie has a lot more going on than what we have seen so far. Also, it is important to remember that the Hulu series probably would like to do something very different when it comes to the killer this year after having it be women in season 1 and season 2. No one has been murdered yet by someone within their own family, and Dickie is also not a big-enough name in the cast to be immediately accused.

Think of it this way: Are the producers really going to go the obvious direction of Meryl Streep as Loretta? What about Ashley Park as Kimber? The latter is perhaps more possible. Dickie remains a great candidate just because it would be a great twist, but there is one part of the equation that the producers need to still figure out: The motive. What would actually make him want to do this? You do have to figure that part out.

Who do you think killed Ben on Only Murders in the Building season 3?

