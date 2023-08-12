Only Murders in the Building season 3: Did Kimber kill Ben?

We certainly recognize entering Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 3 that there are a lot of suspects for Ben’s death. After all, just think about all of the people he has wronged! There are countless individuals he angered over his career, and that’s without thinking about any personal skeletons he may or may not have lurking in a metaphorical closet.

For the sake of this article, let’s just go ahead and discuss Kimber for a moment. After all, there are reasons to consider her an interesting suspect! After all, she has both a professional and personal relationship with Ben seemingly — there was some sort of romantic tryst that happened here, and it may be a situation where he manipulated her or, at least, made her feel more special to him than she really was. She could be angry after the fact.

Ultimately, the most surface-level interpretation of Kimber as the killer here is that she is a scorned lover, but that may be too obvious of a trope for the producers of the show to follow. If they do go in this direction, we’d be willing to bet that there may be something more going on here, and something that is not altogether clear to us from the outside looking in. We certainly wouldn’t mind if another big twist is thrown in here, at least so long as the writers find a way to make it feel somewhat unique and surprising. Why not have our jaws on the ground at the end of all of this? What if Kimber actually played Ben as much as he played her?

The big problem with the theory otherwise is just wondering whether or not Kimber is really capable of this — all we can say, based on the trailer, is that Mabel may try to befriend her at one point in hopes of getting answers.

