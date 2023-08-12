Only Murders in the Building season 3: Did Loretta kill Ben?

Is there a chance that Loretta actually killed Ben Glenroy on Only Murders in the Building season 3? Of course, we understand the suspicions that are out there! At the time of this writing, there is probably more evidence out there towards her being the potential killer than any other person who is a part of the show.

Also, we can’t just ignore the fact that Meryl Streep is the actress responsible for this role, and you have to think that the writers are going to give her as much great material as possible. Isn’t playing a killer a great use of her talents?

Well, we tend to think more that Loretta is one of those great red herrings. Her role is meaningful but, at the same time, she is also not a killer. Her motive is also a little complicated the more you think about it.

Is it true that Loretta clearly hated Ben? Sure. After all, he wanted her fired from the play, and after he survived the poisoning, he came back and referred to her as a “snake.” Given the bond that existed between Loretta and Oliver, there’s a chance that she also discussed with Martin Short’s character the possibility of replacing Ben. However, she doesn’t have the clout to pull something like that off. Paul Rudd’s character is the big name at the heart of Death Rattle.

In the end, though, Loretta would have to know she’d be a suspect if something were to happen with Ben. Also, his death would create a lot of uncertainty with the future of the production and may cause other big actors to be wary of taking on the part. She has waited most of her life for this sort of break; it is hard to imagine her doing anything to potentially jeopardize this.

